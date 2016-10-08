Drunk man is god
October 8, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
University Police Department
Call Type: Assist Other Agency
Thursday, 1:59 p.m., West Sacramento Ave.
Reporting party advising a male subject was following her from W Sacramento Ave to her residence.
Call Type: Medical Aid
Thursday, 2:47 p.m., Ayers Hall
Female possibly having a drug overdose or seizure.
Chico Police Department
Call Type: Threats
Thursday, 8:38 a.m., Mangrove Ave.
Reporting customer advised a transient threatened her with a flashlight.
Call Type: Shots seen
Thursday, 9:04 a.m., Humboldt Ave.
Male in light grey hoody. Both subjects had firearms.
Call Type: Neighbor Dispute
Thursday, 12:37 p.m. W 20th St.
Four couples in a fight in the street punching each other. The fight is reportedly between two neighbors that owe each other money.
Call Type: Harassment
Thursday 3:18 p.m.
Reporting party came to report ongoing harassment by a former coworker. Reporting party states that somehow subject has private pictures and is threatening to expose her because subject was fired.
Call Type: Shots Heard
Thursday 1:00 a.m. Humboldt Ave.
Heard six shots and a car peel out.
Call Type: Drunk in public
Thursday 1:21 a.m. Sacramento Ave.
Very intoxicated male yelling that he is god and said he is going to Tony’s to get more alcohol.
