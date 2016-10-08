Is it time to define the relationship?





Millennials are scared of commitment.

The dating culture has seen a shift in recent decades. A combination of being the generation that grew up with the highest divorce rates and emphasis on continuing education have seen a declining interest in the quest to find the one and settle down early. We also have dating apps like Tinder and multiple social media platforms, making connections with potential hookups that much easier. Sexual satisfaction leads many to cling to their single status.

However, it makes having the relationship conversation more stressful. In a culture so averse to dating, it’s hard to interpret the signals of a potential significant other.

So if you’re in this boat and trying to figure out whether or not it’s the right time to define the relationship, take this quiz.

Lorinda Sasan can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.