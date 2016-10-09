Volleyball avenges previous loss

The Chico State volleyball team avenged their loss to the Jacks Sept. 24, with a 3-1 win on the ‘Cats home court Oct. 7.

The win extends the Wildcats record to 12-4, and their conference record to 6-1. Chico State has yet to suffer a loss at home and has a four-game win streak.

The first set opened with a kill by Humboldt State, but the ‘Cats soon took the lead off of two kills and a service ace from junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano.

Mediano dominated the offense in the first set with seven kills and put the ‘Cats ahead. Senior setter Torey Thompson also acted as a commanding force on offense, with two service aces and 12 assists.

The offensive control the ‘Cats had in the first set allowed them to win 25-16 and take a 1-0 lead in the game.

The second set opened with junior outside hitter Anna Baytosh and first-year middle hitter Kim Wright each earning a kill to give Chico State a 3-0 lead.

The Jacks managed to force a tie six times in the set before Chico State was able to take the lead 16-15.

Chico State lost their lead after calling their first timeout of the game and trailed 19-21. Mediano and first-year outside hitter Camryn Rocha closed the second set 25-23 with two kills each and gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the game.

The ‘Cats took an early 14-11 lead in the third set off of four errors by the Jacks and several kills by the entire team. Chico led by as much as five in the set before the Jacks were able to make seven consecutive points and win the set 25-19.

The fourth set opened with a kill from Thompson and Mediano. Despite this, the Lumberjacks were able to obtain an early 6-3 lead off of four consecutive kills. Thompson earned her 4,000 career assist to help Chico take a 13-9 lead.

Chico State continued to hold and extend their lead over the Jacks with a kill and ace by Mediano and a kill by Wright. The ‘Cats closed out the set with a kill by Alex Boyle and two errors committed by the Jacks, ending the set 25-15 and the game 3-1.

Key Players

Olivia Mediano

Kills: 21

Digs: 8

Torey Thompson

Kills:8

Assist: 43

Chico State returns to the field Oct. 11 against Sonoma State on the Seawolves home court.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.