Chico State Low Brass Choir Concert brings the sass, class and brass

Photo credit: Carin Dorghalli

Students and staff bring the sass, class and brass by showcasing their musical skills during the Chico State Low Brass Choir Concert. This event was put together by Lloyd Roby, director of the Low Brass Choir, and featured student musicians that play the French horn, trombone, euphonium and tuba. Accompanying the students on stage to sing a piece was Chico State vocal professor Daun Weiss. The student musicians spiced up the show by adding humor in the form of making car “vrooming” noises with the trombone and running around the stage with cardboard cars in their hands.

Carin Dorghalli can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.