Community discusses Walmart expansion

Community gathers to meet about Walmart expansion. Photo credit: Ronnie Bolser





Filed under Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Community members, Chico Planning Commission and Walmart employees all met Oct. 6 at the Chico City Council Chambers to speak about the expansion of the Chico Walmart.

Some of the new improvements will include:

134 parking spaces

Gas station

Pharmacy

Deli

Bakery

Drive through pick-up services

Community members spoke at the hearing and the majority were for the expansion. Community member Margorie Williams said, “the first time that this didn’t pass I was very disappointed and if it didn’t go through again, I would be highly disappointed again.”

Another member of the community Mah Love was against the Walmart expansion and said, “the word Walmart is physically hurting me so I am going to refer to refer to it as W.”

After numerous community members spoke the Chico Planning Commission decided to pass the issue onto the Chico City Council.

Amber Martin can be reached at [email protected] or @ambermartin_22 on Twitter.