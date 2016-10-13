Students advocate for LGBTQ equality

First-year biology major Sophia Balme (right) and first-year business administration major Tyler Wallace (left), take advantage of the Pride-themed interactive photo booth. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros





Filed under Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“We All Beat with One Pulse” is the theme of Chico State’s Queer Week this year.

Named in remembrance of the attack on Pulse Night Club in Orlando, earlier this year, the event is a way to educate, unite and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Chico State.

“Queer Week sheds light on issues that still need to be fought for as well as celebrating all that we have accomplished,” said the Queer Program Coordinator of the Gender and Sexuality Equity Center Margot Van Der Bie.

Although Chico State has many resources on campus to explore subjects like gender identity, sexual orientations and safe places there is still room for improvement.

“We have a long way to go surrounding inclusive language, eliminating homophobic and transphobic slurs from conversations,” Van Der Bie said. “Including gender-neutral housing and bathroom options, having more visibility of queer professors and staff, and much more.”

Proceeds from events going on during Queer Week will be donated to Equality in Florida, an activist organization that raised over 7.8 million dollars for the victims of the Orlando shooting.

Upcoming events include:

Pride March Oct. 14 starting from Trinity Commons at 6 p.m.

A performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles: ”It Gets Better” in Laxson Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Seventh Annual Chico Out of Darkness Walk for suicide prevention on Oct. 15 at the Chico City Plaza starting at 10 a.m.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.