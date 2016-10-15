Scary clown at Taco Bell
October 15, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
Chico Police:
Call Type: Suspicious Circumstances
Wednesday, 2:16 p.m., 1057 E 9th St.
A women came home to find a “meth lab here” sign on her door. She took the sign off after she got home, she suspected it was put up by the city.
Call Type: Grand Theft
Wednesday 4:30 p.m., Lakeview Apartments
Man returned home from being out of town, reported AR-15 was missing. Man believes his former roommate is responsible for the crime.
Call Type: Special Patrol
Wednesday 6:00 p.m., Chico Animal Shelter
Man dropped his dog off at the animal shelter earlier that day, but the man didn’t have money to get his dog out. He made threats about getting his dog no matter what that night. Special patrol was requested for later that night.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday. 6:43 p.m., East Ave. Taco Bell
A women was in a white face clown mask walking around the parking lot. There were not weapons, but women was jumping out in front of people to startle them.
University Police:
Call Type: Compliant
Wednesday, 10:49 a.m., Trinity Hall
Several men were on hoverboards soliciting voter registration, may had been causing safety concerns to pedestrians. Two other reports were taken for the same individuals.
Call Type: Medical Aid
Wednesday, 2:09 p.m., Meriam Library
Man on second floor was having seizures in back windows, transported to get medical help.
