Selfies promote self-confidence

Selfies are described as narcissistic and less appealing when viewed by outsiders while the subjects taking selfies rate their own photos as more appealing, according to an article published in the journal of Social Psychological and Personality Science.

The study, done by the University of Toronto, recruited college age participants and asked them to rate selfies and photos taken by other people. The students were also asked to rate their own photos.

The researchers were able to conclude that selfie takers generally over perceive the positive attributes shown by their selfies.

Everyone needs to stop selfie shaming already. Selfies in the digital age are a defiant act of self love and unabashed confidence and shouldn’t be something to be ashamed of.

People are berated constantly for taking selfies. A video of a group of two sports newscasters mocking a group of selfie taking sorority sisters went viral in 2015. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian West’s naked bathroom selfie was severely scrutinized by the media and comments came in from all over the world. Taking selfies in public is becoming inappropriate and sometimes embarrassing when caught.

I am angry that an article like this even exists and furthermore is perpetuated as scientific study. This is trying to bully a generation who feels good about themselves.

There are multi-billion dollar companies that feed off of the insecurities of people. By targeting unsightly fat, frizzy hair and crooked teeth they create a demand for products that guarantee people will become beautiful and worthy of being loved.

A selfie is a way of celebrating our confidence because we feel good about ourselves and want to share it with the rest of the world. It’s a practice of self acceptance in a society that wants to lower our sense of self-worth.

Selfies help bring diversity to the digital world. They show how common beauty is. Selfies help us find worth in ourselves even if we don’t fit into the mold.

So stop calling selfies acts of narcissism. The messages people give when they engage in selfie shaming behavior runs so much deeper than that. Stop feeding into these age-old ideas that we need to be ashamed.

Take that #selfiesunday and don’t think twice because it’s pretty amazing to love who you are.

Lorinda Sasan can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.