Six-game win streak keeps ’Cats on top

First-year setter Nicki Desrochers sets the ball during a Chico State home game. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State volleyball team extended their win streak to six in their game Oct. 14 against the Cal State Monterrey Bay Otters, to remain first in their conference.

The team has not had a six-game win streak during their conference since 2011. The win extends their season record to 14-4 and their conference record to 8-1, giving them a three-game lead against second-place Stanislaus State.

The Wildcats swept Cal State East Bay in their last match up but struggled in their 3-2 victory on the Otters home court. Chico State had difficulty because of the errors they committed in the game, with 28 compared to the Otters 19.

The ’Cats 28 errors are the most the team has committed in a single game this season and led to the Otters grabbing the first and fourth sets. Chico State outranked their opponent in mistakes in every set of the game.

Despite the Otters low volume of mistakes, they gave away the final set with an attack error. The Wildcats earned a 15-11 win in the set and a 3-2 victory in the game.

Key Players:

First-year outside hitter Kim Wright:

4 Aces

14 Kills

2 Digs

Senior setter Torey Thompson

8 Kills

45 Assists

17 Digs

Senior defensive Shannon Cotton

7 Assists

1 Kill

25 Digs

Chico State returns to the court Oct. 15 against Cal State East Bay on the Pioneers home court.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.