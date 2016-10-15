Women’s soccer team searches for road wins

The Chico State women’s soccer team’s goal of breaking out of the bottom three in their conference was shattered as they failed to score against Stanislaus State on Oct. 14.

The team has struggled this season with a conference record of 2-7 and has racked up five losses on the road. The ’Cats six-game losing streak earlier this season made their standing plummet to last place.

The team was able to improve its record with two wins at home but needed to win all four of the remaining games in their conference to have a 6-6 record. With Chico State’s recent loss, the team has only a slim chance of making it to a post season.

The Wildcat’s are seven points behind the sixth place team, Cal Poly Pomona.

A lack of scoring on the team coupled with inefficient defensive tactics has led the team to the bottom of its conference. The Chico State women’s soccer team has made only eight goals but has allowed 16.

With a 2:1 scoring ratio crippling the team, the team will have to win their remaining three games to have a chance at making it to the postseason.

Chico State returns to the field Oct. 16 against Cal State East Bay in their last away game.

