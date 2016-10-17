Women’s soccer team improves ranking

Junior defender Brooke Coelho attempts to pass the ball to a teammate. Photo credit: Aubrie Coley





Filed under Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State women’s soccer team snagged its first road win Oct. 14 against Cal State East Bay to remain in playoff contention.

The team extended its record to 3-7 and rose to ninth place with nine points in its conference. The team previously sat at 12th place and will need to continue winning in its final two games to earn a postseason.

Senior midfielder Lindsay Dias was able to close out the game for the Wildcats with a late goal in the second half. The goal marked a milestone for Dias, as she became the eighth player in the program’s history to reach 50 career points.

Dias also became the 10th player to reach 20 career goals while at Chico State, with her fourth goal this season. Dias has not failed to score more than five goals in a season since her first-year at Chico State and was one the team’s offensive captains last year.

Chico State struggled early in its conference as a result of being unable to succeed on the road, with the first four games they played away. The team’s final two games of its conference are on the ‘Cats home field, giving the team an advantage.

Chico State returns to the field on Oct. 21 against Sonoma State.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.