Women’s golf team places second at Sonoma State





The Chico State women’s golf team had its strongest showing of the season in the Sonoma State Fall Invitational, with a second place finish in the first round.

The team has yet to find its stride this season as its placed fourth twice and snagged seventh once.

The team led the tournament with 14 birdies and was consistent with 51 pars.

Senior Bianca Armanini shot her best opening day of the season by placing second with a 72 stroke opening round. Armanini shot four birdies in the round and currently, leads the tournament.

Along with Armanini, first-year athlete Madison Stephens had her best first-day finish in the tournament by tying for third place. Stephens shot 1-over par with a 73 stroke total. Stephens led the tournament with consistency by snagging 13 pars to lead her to third.

Junior Abbey McGrew was the last Wildcat to crack the top five in the tournament by shooting a 74. McGrew finished with three birdies in the first round and managed her fifth place finish through consistent play.

Chico State returns to the green on Oct. 18 to play the final two rounds of the tournament.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.