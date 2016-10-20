Greek Week breaks records

Greek Week is often affiliated with social events and parties but what is often overlooked by non-participants of Greek life is the impact it makes for the community. This year over $31,000 was raised for donations.

Greek Week stats:

– 667 pints of blood donated

– 2,500 non-perishable foods to Wildcat Food Pantry & Jesus Center

– $1,350 for a local charity

– over $31,400 for the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research

Senior public relations major and a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority Julie Cogert spoke about the involvement of a majority of the chapters on campus for Greek Week.

“Participation is a choice but a majority of people do understand the importance of Greek Week and are willing to put in the effort,” she said.

For Cogert, Greek Week, after a huge amount of sleepless nights and hands-on participation to make it all happen, is most importantly about “putting differences aside to come together for the greater good of the community.”

Marrion Charissa Cruz can be reached at [email protected] or @marrion_orion on Twitter.