He didn’t expose himself, but was scratching himself instead
October 21, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University PD
Call Type: Welfare Check
Wednesday 7:35 a.m., Hazel Lot
North side of the lot, there was a man dressed in a dark hooded jacket, tan pants and had a backpack. He was hiding in the bushes.
Call Type: Disturbance
Wednesday 11:32 a.m., Butte Hall
A suspect dressed in black was saying and handing out vulgar writings, while also causing a female student to cry.
Chico PD
Call Type: Other Weapon
Wednesday 3:03 p.m., Hollywood Video
A homeless man accused the reporting party of stealing his girlfriend’s guitar and attempted to attack him with a screwdriver.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday 3:13 p.m., AC Industrial Cleaning Co.
A man is laying in the grass with his hands in his partially down pants. He didn’t expose himself, but was scratching himself instead.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Thursday 12:15 a.m., Woodland Commons
A woman confronted a man who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle. He then went and sat in the dumpster of the complex. The woman explains she was assuming he was breaking into the car, but no one actually saw him inside. Another reporting party called about the man saying he was hitting the dumpsters with a metal pole, claiming he lived there.
Kyla Linville can be reached at [email protected] or @kyla_linville on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.