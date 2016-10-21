The O Face: College relationships are bound to fail

It was not until I had moved in with my college boyfriend that I realized I wanted out. Not just out of the house, but out of the relationship altogether.

This experience made me realize that most college relationships are doomed.

Being a college student is stressful enough. Students attended classes, participate in extracurriculars, work part time and fight to manage a healthy social life.

Over 85 percent of students are reported to have felt overwhelmed by daily responsibilities, according to a study conducted by USA Today.

Balancing a serious romantic relationship on top of other obligations can result in even more stress, leading to arguments which tear the relationship apart.

Most students can’t participate in a healthy long-term relationship if they are already juggling hundreds of different things in our daily college lives.

Some college students think that a serious romantic relationship can thrive because of their newfound adulthood. It is because of inexperience that it cannot.

What students fail to realize at times is that college is still a tight niche ecosystem where they are still very protected and closed off from reality.

Lounging around in bed all day and watching Netflix or doing assignments together at the library aren’t considered dates after college.

One-third of college seniors have been on fewer than two “real dates,” according to Heather Fishel’s 7 Surprising College Statistics. This is another reason why college relationships tend to fail.

Average college students don’t have the time and money to go on lavish dates, to create memories outside of movie marathons and study sessions.

Along with difficulties in money and time, college often changes people’s behaviors or ideas. The fountain of knowledge available to students allows them to form new ideas, which might begin to force people apart.

The previous idea that the brain stopped growing after a person turned 18 has been increased to the mid-twenties, according to Mental Health Daily.

As people peak in mental development during their college years, they constantly change their goals, aspirations and relationship preferences.

As individuals in college people are still growing, and as nice as it is for someone to hold their hand through the process, college is no time for “growing together.”

Aside from the obvious stresses, lack of date night funds and personal changes, students are also surrounded by temptations in a hook-up culture environment.

The temptation of cheating can be a major deterrent in college relationships, according to 7 Surprising College Statistics. Constant partying and drinking, while being surrounded by attractive people makes college is the perfect scene for a relationship slip up.

To be in a committed relationship one has to be mature enough to commit and sadly most college students just aren’t capable of committing to one person so early on in life.

Instead of moping around over a failed college relationship, students need to embrace their singleness and enjoy the freedom college has to offer.

Mina Marjanovic can be reached at [email protected] or @marjanovicmina6 on Twitter.