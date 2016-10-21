Volleyball earns sixth shutout of the season

Outside hitter Kim Wright sets the ball during a Chico State home game. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State volleyball team shutout the San Francisco State Gators Oct. 18 to earn its sixth shutout since starting the conference.

The team has not succeeded in having more than five sweeps in a conference season since 2013 when it earned seven.

The win extends the Wildcats record to 15-5 and their conference record to 9-2. Chico State leads the North Division conference by three games and is tied with Cal State L.A. in the South Division conference.

The team’s offense was led by first-year outside hitter Kim Wright, who closed out the final two sets of the game. Wright had 13 kills and two aces in the game and scored her 30th assist of the season.

Although Chico State won the game, they committed more errors than the Gators and a weaker defensive effort with just three blocks. The Wildcats had a better offensive effort than San Francisco State with 13 more kills.

Along with its advantage in kills, the team also had nine aces in the game compared to the Gators three.

Chico State returns to Chico to defend its home court Oct. 22 against Stanislaus State.

Key Players

Kim Wright

13 Kills

2 Aces

Torey Thompson

1 Kill

3 Aces

27 Assists

Danielle Pubill can be reached at [email protected] or @DaniellePubill1 on Twitter.