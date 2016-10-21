Women’s Golf team snags third





The Chico State women’s golf team snagged a third place finish at the Sonoma Fall Invitational Oct. 21 with a 615 collective stroke total.

Senior Bianca Armanini had her first top 10 finish of the season and sixth of her career by placing fourth with a 5-over par 149. Armanini led the tournament in the first round with a 72 but added seven strokes to her second round performance.

Armanini was the only Wildcat to shoot under 80 in the final round and was four strokes behind the tournament leader.

Chico State shot 13 strokes more than first place Arkansas Tech but had four players break the top 20 in the tournament. Although the team did well in the first round, each player had significant trouble in the second round.

First-year Madison Stephens shot 13 additional shots in her second round to tie for 19th and had the largest stroke difference between rounds.

The team will not be returning to the green for the remainder of the year and will have four months to train until beginning its season in 2017.

Chico State will start its spring season at the St. Mary’s University Lady Rattlers Invitational Feb. 13.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.