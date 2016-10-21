Men’s golf team finishes 12th





Filed under Golf, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State men’s golf team had its worst performance of the season at the Otter Invitational Oct. 18, with a 40-over par 904 to place 12th.

Junior Colby Dean led the team’s effort with a 22nd place finish and was the only Wildcat to crack the top 25. Dean struggled in the second round of the tournament with a 78 and was unable to recover despite leading the tournament with a first round finish of 70.

Junior TJ Katherineberg did not participate in the first two rounds of the tournament because of an illness but did card an 81 in the final round.

With Kathrineberg missing from the five-man team, first-year Chris Colla stepped in to fill the gap. Colla tied for 63rd with a 16-over par finish and had most of his difficulty in the first round by carding an 81.

Chico State had not previously placed lower than second this year. The Wildcats record led them to a sixth place national ranking, with two first-place finishes and a second-place finish.

With its 2016 season ending, the team will have to find success over the winter and prepare for the upcoming tournaments next year.

Chico State returns to the green on Feb. 2 in the Amer Ari Invitational, in its first tournament of 2017.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.