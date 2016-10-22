Art tour reveals hidden gems of Chico

Kari Zagan and Chico Country Day Students used the Farmer's Market as their inspiration for one of the six Icon Pedestals done by various artists. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Chico locals and visitors alike have probably noticed the public art that fills downtown Chico, but there are some hidden gems that are often overlooked.

To help get a closer look at the local art, The Chico Arts & Culture Foundation provides the inside scoop through their art tours. Their mission is to inform the public on the wide array of pieces in the downtown area and bring awareness to the need for donations to keep the artwork alive.

Here is a closer look behind Chico’s hidden gems starting with Salem St. Art Wall:

Board Members Mary Gardner and Jennifer Parks led Saturday morning’s tour group composed of young couples with their kids and some volunteers.

One of those volunteers was Chico State’s Program Director at the Center for Healthy Communities, Jenny Breed. “We could even do a modified tour just for a Chico State club or group of students to show them on-campus art along with the downtown pieces,” Breed said.

Catch them at their next art tour on Saturday, November 19 or contact them through their Facebook to set up a private tour or check out their website.

Cortneanne Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.