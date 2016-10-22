Humans of Chico State

The student news site of California State University, Chico

Doug Cue, senior construction management major shares his passion for rock climbing and the importance of traveling. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Franky Renteria
October 22, 2016
“As I got closer to graduation, the reality of 50 to 60 hour work weeks is sinking in. I’m excited for the opportunities I have ahead of me; but i know that I need to take advantage of the rest of the time I have before I start working in SF. The 12 days of vacation time I get when I start working isn’t quite enough to satisfy my travel bug so I’m doing as much as I can now.”

“I’m heading to Thailand for a climbing trip at the end of finals week and staying until school’s back up again. I started climbing in high school and I’ve been addicted ever since. I love the places it takes me and adventures it brings. I’m always looking to one-up my last trip and do bigger and badder things. Also, I’ve got some south america backpacking/climbing/surfing plans in the works for this summer. Eight months until my first day at work, gotta make the most of it,” senior construction management major, Doug Cue said.

