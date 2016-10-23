Men’s soccer team clinches CCAA tournament

First-year forward Frankie Palmer shoots the ball during a Wildcat home game. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State men’s soccer team snagged its spot in the CCAA tournament with a last-minute win against Sonoma State Oct. 21.

The team is currently tied for second in its conference with Sonoma State and holds a 6-3-2 record. The team has accumulated a four-game win streak and has moved nine times in their ranking since Oct. 7.

The Wildcats had not achieved a four-game win streak since 2013 when they tied the NCAA championship tournament and led their conference with an 11-3-2 record.

Chico State scored the only goal of the game at the at the 88-minute mark on junior forward Dylan Wakefield’s first goal of the season. Wakefield scored on an assist by first-year forward Mikey Hirsch after beating the goalkeeper to the front of the box.

The team has just one more game before entering the CCAA tournament on Nov. 1. The Wildcats have not made it to the CCAA tournament since 2013.

Chico State had significant trouble last season as they posted a 5-4-3 conference record and narrowly missed their shot at a postseason. The improved success the team had on the road led to critical victories that propelled the team to the top of their conference.

Chico State returns to the field Oct. 23 in their final game of the season, on the ‘Cats home field.

Jordan Jarrell can be reached at [email protected] or @ChicoOrionJJ on Twitter.