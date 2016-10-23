Male is roofied





University Police Department

Call Type: Disturbance

Thursday 9:33 a.m., Butte Station

Woman yelling and causing a disturbance as she hands out flyers. Behavior continued throughout the day. Subjects name on flyer feel threatened.

Call Type: Medical Aid

Thursday 2:10 p.m., Normal Ave.

Male in lobby believes unknown subject put roofie in his drink.

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Threats

Thursday 8:58 a.m., Esplanade Ave.

Male made threats to kill himself and ex-girlfriend.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 2:17 p.m., Mangrove Ave.

Male pulling a shopping cart. Throwing things and screaming at people.

Call Type: Indecent Exposure

Thursday 3:08 p.m., East Ave.

Male subject in vehicle exposed himself to 11-year-old. Opened the door to his vehicle and started touching himself.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 4:12 p.m., Mangrove Ave.

Female at door yelling. Female now running across the street toward Popeyes.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Thursday 7:15 p.m.,Independence Circle

Female recklessly driving all over the parking lot and screaming.