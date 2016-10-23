Cross Country dominates the NCAA

The Chico State men’s and women’s cross country teams continued the tradition of placing first at the CCAA Championships.

Men’s Cross Country:

The men’s team easily outpaced the competition to snag its 15th consecutive CCAA crown, with a final team score of 20 to prove they deserve the title of number one in the West Region.



Cal Poly Pomona came in second place with a score of 67, despite being the second ranked team in the West Region.

Senior Will Reyes crossed the finish line first for Chico State to win his second consecutive tournament. Reyes’ finish marked the ninth time that a Chico State athlete had crossed the finish line first for the men’s CCAA competition.

Junior Connor Fisher finished the race 18 seconds after Reyes to earn second place and was the second of eight Chico State runners to finish in the top 15.

The dominant performance gave the team an easy win over its competition and kept the streak of winning alive.

Women’s Cross Country

The women’s team earned its ninth consecutive win in the CCAA championship with a score of 20, outpacing second-place Cal Poly Pomona by 56 points.



Chico State has won the NCAA championship 13 times in the last 15 years and is currently ranked second in the West Region.

Chico State had seven of the top 15 runners cross the finish line. Junior Karlie Garcia finished first for the Wildcats and second in the tournament with a time of 21:17.

The teams will compete in the Doc Adams Invitational Nov. 5, as well as the NCAA Championship Invitational. The top runners for the ‘Cats will be competing in the NCAA tournament.

Danielle Pubille can be reached at [email protected] or @DaniellePubill1 on Twitter.