Volleyball defends home court

Senior defensive player Shannon Cotton performs a dig during a Wildcat home game. Photo credit: Jovanna Garcia





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

The Chico State women’s volleyball team remained undefeated at home in their game against the Stanislaus State Warriors Oct. 22.

Senior middle-hitter Ashton Kershner led the team’s defensive effort with six blocks in the game and four digs. Kernsher also helped the team on offense with nine kills.

Junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano led the game in kills with 18 and posted her seventh game of the season with 15 or more kills. Mediano also had 15 digs and has posted 15 or more digs just four times this season.

The success on offense was primarily spurred by senior setter Torey Thompson, who had her ninth game with 40 or more assists. Thompson had 45 assists in the game and had a part in all but nine kills for the Wildcats.

The win maintains the team’s two-game lead in their conference, with a 10-2 record and a 7-0 record at home. Chico State has not been undefeated at home during a conference season in the last decade and needs just four wins to accomplish the task.

Chico State achieved a 9-3 home record in 2008 but has not experienced a more successful season in the past 12 years. Two additional wins would give the team the best home record since 2008.

Chico State returns to their home court Oct. 28 against San Francisco State to defend their perfect record.

Key Players:

Torey Thompson

3 Kills

3 Aces

45 Assists

Olivia Mediano

18 Kills

15 Digs

Ashton Kershner

9 Kills

6 Blocks

4 Digs

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.