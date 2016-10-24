Virginity, an important milestone

This is a response to the article: The O Face: Virginity, an outdated concept.

To those who still are virgins, I’m impressed and I admire that. Not many college students are. It’s hard in this day in age to keep, especially when everything is sexualized. To those who aren’t virgins, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with sex. In my opinion, it’s great.

Everyone has their reasoning for when and why they gave it away. But anyone who says losing your virginity isn’t special or implies it isn’t a big deal is one hundred percent wrong.

Losing your virginity is a big decision. Think of it like going skydiving. Once you’re out and falling, there’s no taking it back. What’s done is done.

Be picky about giving yourself to someone. Since when is it a bad thing to be picky? We’re picky with our clothes, with the food we eat, the music we listen to, so why should who we sleep with be any different?

Your virginity is special. Just because it can’t physically be seen doesn’t mean it’s not there.

When I was in high school, my friends started losing their virginity to their boyfriends. It intimidated me. I thought I should be doing the same thing. But I wanted it to be with someone special, someone who made me feel good.

Did this happen? Not exactly. It was with a boyfriend I had been with for about eight months and I knew I was ready. Even though it wasn’t the picture perfect or romantic experience that I had hoped it to be, we had still been together and I knew he cared about me.

I don’t regret it. I gave my virginity to someone I cared for and trusted. Why waste that emotional experience on just anyone?

I can’t speak for everyone, but the idea that people can separate sex from feelings is ridiculous. For those that can, congratulations. But for others, including myself, it’s not possible.

For anyone who may have had a one-night stand and walked away with an uneasy or attached feeling; It’s not weird and it’s not clingy, it’s your brain reacting to sex.

According to an infographic provided by Medical Billing and Coding Certification, your brain is very active during sex. Your pituitary gland releases chemicals that reduce pain, which then increases feelings of trust and bonding. Your brain is connecting with this person through a chemical reaction.

This is why giving yourself to someone is important. It’s necessary for your emotional state. And our emotions are what matters. Why is it that some have a need to meet just physical desires? Our emotional state, our confidence and our feeling of empowerment is something everyone needs to protect.

So before you step out of that plane, maybe think twice about who you’re stepping out with, because to who and when you lose your virginity does matter.

Kyla Linville can be reached at [email protected] or @kyla_linville on Twitter.