Photo of the day

Jae Siqueiros
October 24, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment

POTD10.24.jpg

Today is the last day to register to vote, so throw on those rain boots and head down to the BMU Auditorium at 6 p.m. for the Wildcats Vote event. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

