The Chico Parade of Lights: a Chico tradition

Jordan Rodrigues
October 24, 2016
The 27th annual Chico Parade of Lights has been a Chico tradition since the early 1900s. The parade has evolved from high school seniors being invited to view the Chico Normal School campus, building special displays to depict the heritage of the campus within the community to the event it is today. This greatly anticipated event has brought together local schools, businesses, groups and community members celebrating Chico’s rich history. The many floats parading around downtown while thousands line the streets of Chico in awe. This year the theme was “Wonders of the Wild.” The audience was able to enjoy bright, colorful floats that featured themes from “Under the Sea” to “The Jungle Book” and everything in between.

The nation's flag on display by the Chico Veterans. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
Hundreds of people surround Rosedale Elementary's float that was influenced by the school's Spanish emergent program. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
Square Deal Mattress Factory had a float that featured a Tarzan type theme. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
A huge group of people make a dance circle and take turns getting down to a traditional African beat made by live musicians. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
North state ballet dances in sync on their winter wonderland themed float. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
Neal Dow elementary school with their Jungle Book themed float. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
A veteran stands with our nation's flag as the Veteran's Memorial Services get ready to march the parade! Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

