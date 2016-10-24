The Chico Parade of Lights: a Chico tradition
October 24, 2016
Arts & Entertainment
The 27th annual Chico Parade of Lights has been a Chico tradition since the early 1900s. The parade has evolved from high school seniors being invited to view the Chico Normal School campus, building special displays to depict the heritage of the campus within the community to the event it is today. This greatly anticipated event has brought together local schools, businesses, groups and community members celebrating Chico’s rich history. The many floats parading around downtown while thousands line the streets of Chico in awe. This year the theme was “Wonders of the Wild.” The audience was able to enjoy bright, colorful floats that featured themes from “Under the Sea” to “The Jungle Book” and everything in between.
