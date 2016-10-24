Men’s soccer team extends its season

After starting with one of the worst conference records in the team’s history, the Chico State men’s soccer team finalized their season with a second place ranking in the California Collegiate Athletic Association and a postseason.

To turn their luck around, Chico State won five-consecutive games in their conference, a feat it had not accomplished since 2013. The team ended with a CCAA record of 7-3-2, and 23 points in the CCAA.

The team narrowly missed first place by two points, which belongs to UC San Diego with an 8-1-1 record this season. Although the Wildcats did not snag first, they managed to increase their ranking from 12th to second midway through their season.

Senior forward Omar Nuno had a phenomenal final conference performance in the Wildcat’s game Oct. 23 against Humboldt State. Nuno scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season in the game and became the only Wildcat since 2003 to have consecutive double-digit scoring seasons.

Although the team will lose three of its senior players, the graduating squad will grace the field again in the CCAA Tournament on Nov. 1.

Danielle Pubill can be reached at [email protected] or @DaniellePubill1 on Twitter.