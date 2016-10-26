The student news site of California State University, Chico

Artist interview: glass blowing with Payton Cahill

Photo credit: Elias Denny

Elias Denny
October 26, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus, Multimedia, Video

Payton Cahill is in her fifth year at Chico State, pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in glass and sculpture. Cahill has been glass blowing for about six years now. At the opening of the new arts and humanities building, several students preformed glass blowing demonstrations. The crowd, especially the children, loved the glass blowing demonstrations. Payton is very thankful for the new glass studio and that the college has kept glass blowing in its curriculum. Check out Payton’s artwork on her website.

Elias Denny can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

