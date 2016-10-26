‘Asylum of the Dead’ haunts for a good cause

Walle, the winner of the 2013 World's Ugliest Dog Competition. All proceeds from this year's Asylum will go towards a procedure required to fix the slipped discs in his back. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Asylum of the Dead haunted house, located on 3163 Esplanade, is dedicated to more than a night full of fun and scares. Owners Walter and Tammie Barbee have been running the asylum since 2014. What makes this haunted house especially admirable is that all of the proceeds are donated to charity. In 2014, the Asylum of the Dead donated their earnings to Butte Humane Society. In 2015, they gave their proceeds to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. This year they plan on donating all proceeds to Walle, the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog in 2013. Walle has two slipped discs in his back that are hopefully going to be repaired once this haunting season is over. The asylum is up and running every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the month of October, costing $5. Head down to the asylum this weekend to see how scary this haunted house really is, and to help a good cause.

If you are interested in working at the asylum, all you have to do is show up at 3163 Esplanade at 6 p.m. and they’ll provide you with what you need in order to collect some screams!

Jordan Rodrigues can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.