The student news site of California State University, Chico

‘Asylum of the Dead’ haunts for a good cause

Walle, the winner of the 2013 World's Ugliest Dog Competition. All proceeds from this year's Asylum will go towards a procedure required to fix the slipped discs in his back. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Jordan Rodrigues
October 26, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Asylum of the Dead haunted house, located on 3163 Esplanade, is dedicated to more than a night full of fun and scares. Owners Walter and Tammie Barbee have been running the asylum since 2014. What makes this haunted house especially admirable is that all of the proceeds are donated to charity. In 2014, the Asylum of the Dead donated their earnings to Butte Humane Society. In 2015, they gave their proceeds to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. This year they plan on donating all proceeds to Walle, the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog in 2013. Walle has two slipped discs in his back that are hopefully going to be repaired once this haunting season is over. The asylum is up and running every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the month of October, costing $5. Head down to the asylum this weekend to see how scary this haunted house really is, and to help a good cause.

If you are interested in working at the asylum, all you have to do is show up at 3163 Esplanade at 6 p.m. and they’ll provide you with what you need in order to collect some screams!

HauntedHouse_web1.jpg

The Asylum of the Dead is open every Saturday and Sunday from 7PM- 10 PM. Show up at 6PM if you would like to be a volunteer scarer. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

HauntedHouse_web5.jpg

The graveyard has a place waiting for you outside the Asylum. Don't be preyed upon! Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

HauntedHouse_web3.jpg

Jack-O-Lanterns line parts of the Asylum to give Asylum goers some light as they exit the attraction. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

HauntedHouse_web7.jpg

This bird is the last thing you see before entering the Asylum. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

HauntedHouse_web6.jpg

The house is divided into many different rooms, each with their own theme. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

HauntedHouse_web8.jpg

There are gruesome scenes that are scattered throughout the Asylum. Keep your head on a swivel as you travel through the attraction. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

HauntedHouse_web01.jpg

Walle, the winner of the 2013 World's Ugliest Dog Competition. All proceeds from this year's Asylum will go towards a procedure required to fix the slipped discs in his back. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

HauntedHouse_web2.jpg

The Asylum is decorated inside, and out. This swinging Scarecrow is near the ticket table to greet guests. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Jordan Rodrigues can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of California State University, Chico
‘Asylum of the Dead’ haunts for a good cause