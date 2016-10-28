Chico State ranked among best schools in California

Students walking on campus. Photo credit: Ryan Corrall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Chico State stands high in national rankings once again.

According to The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, 51.4 percent of Chico State candidates passed the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Exam in 2015. This is one of the highest passing rates ever achieved by any access university in California.

An access university accepts all resident high school and community college transfer students from its assigned region who meet minimum course work, grade standards and standardized test score benchmark set by the California State University system.

The performance on the CPA 2015 exam is higher than other notable universities in California like:

UC Davis ranked 50.7 percent

UC Irvine ranked 48.8 percent

UC San Diego ranked 48.8 percent

Santa Clara University ranked 48.3 percent

Chair of the accounting department Tim Kizirian attributes the success on the exam to the accounting department’s excellent faculty, hardworking students and cutting-edge curricular pathway.

“We’re competing with big-name private and impacted schools, as well as UC’s,” Kizirian said.” We take students who are willing to work hard and we move them into rewarding careers that make us proud.”

Amber Martin and Amanda Hovik can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter