Volleyball team sweeps the Gators

The Chico State volleyball team watches in anticipation as the opposing team returns a volley. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Sports, Volleyball

A three set game Oct. 28 increased Chico State volleyball team’s conference record to 11-2 and gave it a second sweep against the San Francisco State Gators.

The team’s faced off Oct. 18 on the Gator’s home court but San Francisco State was unable to take advantage of the second chance. Although the Gators lost the second matchup, senior mid-hitter Ashton Kershner thought their game to be tightly contested in the first set.

“The first set was a result of us not being on top of our game,” Kershner said.

Chico State managed to take the first set 25-22 and continued building momentum to close out the game.

The team has seven sweeps in its conference this season and currently sits at the top ranking spot in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Chico State will return to its home court Oct. 29 against second place Sonoma State.

Sonoma State has a 9-4 record in the conference and is currently on a five-game win streak. The team has found success in a similar way to Chico State, with assists and kills leading to consecutive offensive bombardments to win games.

Despite the success the Seawolves have recently had, Kershner was confident in the ability of the team to pull out the win.

“They will definitely be a tough match, but if we play the way we have played all season we can take the win, a match at a time,” Kershner said.

Key Players:

Olivia Mediano



13 Kills

2 Aces

8 Digs

Torey Thompson

3 Kills

25 Assists

9 Digs

Shannon Cotton

2 Aces

4 Assists

10 Digs

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.