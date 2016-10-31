Music for the Moon: Symphonic Winds blew crowd away

Photo credit: Carin Dorghalli

Conductor Royce Tevis led a band as they used instruments, along with wineglasses, to play songs pertaining to the moon, the event’s theme. Staff and students came together to put on the Symphonic Winds Music for the Moon concert on October 29, 2015 in Harlen Adams Theatre. Soloing were Christine Buckstead, who sang, and Brian Pratt, who played the euphonium. The program featured Chico State’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Fluteharmonics and Low Brass Choir.

Carin Dorghalli can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.