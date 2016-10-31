Humans of Chico State: Koichi Matsumoto

Koichi Matsumoto, student and outdoorsman. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Koichi Matsumoto is a sophomore business major with an emphasis on entrepreneurship and small businesses. He is a transfer student from Japan and an avid outdoorsman.

“In Japan, I really like to go mountain hiking, not rock climbing per se but just hiking up the mountains and in the cold and in the snow and going up backpacking. I’ve done Fuji and so on,” Matsumoto said.

Koichi Matsumoto, student and outdoorsman. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Koichi has developed some of the hardest tracks on the rock climbing wall in Ayers Hall. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Koichi can often be seen at the WREC where he utilizes the rock climbing wall as much as possible. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Koichi has been rock climbing since February. After joining the rock climbing class, he has grown to be one of the top climbers. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Koichi has an interpreter in class so that he can understand what the teacher is asking. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Koichi has made many friends through rock climbing. It's certainly no Mt. Fuji but he still has a lot of fun. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

One thing you might not notice at first glance is that Koichi is deaf. One of his biggest supporters is the Accessibility Resource Center (ARC). They provide him with interpreters so that he can succeed inside and outside the classroom.

Since attending Chico State, he has won a People’s Choice Award at the Elevator Pitch Contest, a business competition that gives contestants 90-seconds to describe their business concept.

His motivation and determination have been key factors to his success. Below, Koichi Matsumoto answers a couple questions in regards to his career and a few things he wishes people knew about him: