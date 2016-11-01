Women’s basketball team willed to victory

When the Chico State women’s basketball team stepped on the court Oct. 30, its only goal was to come away with the win.

Although the team struggled to stay ahead in the game, junior guard Whitney Branham was determined to prevent a repeat of last season’s 5-15 record. Branham notched a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to give the team an 80-76 win against the University of the Pacific.

Branham wasn’t the only star player on the team, as first-year guard Madison Wong had seven points and bolstered the Wildcats teamwork with six assists.

Chico State was able to snag the win but struggled on the glass with only 49 rebounds compared to University of the Pacific’s 60. Along with problems rebounding, the Wildcats also had difficulty shooting the ball, going 24-61 as a team.

The game between the teams was the first preseason game of the Wildcats season. Although the match does not count toward the conference record, it provided significant insight on the improvement of the team since last season.

The Wildcat’s decreased their shooting from the foul line as a team with 64 percent, compared to last seasons 72 percent. Chico State improved its field goal percentage from last season, with a two percent increase.

Chico State will return to the court on Nov. 5 against Santa Clara University in its second exhibition game of the season.

Key Players

Whitney Branham

21 Points

10 Rebounds

1 Assist

Madison Wong

7 Points

1 Rebound

6 Assists

Jo Paine

11 Points

7 Rebounds

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.