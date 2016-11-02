Liberty Cab give free rides to voting polls

Don’t let transportation get in the way of voting this Nov. 8. Liberty Cab will offer free rides from people’s houses or workplaces to their respective polling booths. No additional stops will be made.

This is the first year Liberty Cab is offering this service and ride demand is unknown. Voters in need of rides can call the company at (530) 898-1776 and tell the dispatcher their polling place.

Rides will be provided within Chico city limits.

Liberty Cab’s service is a non-partisan effort and will not endorse candidates or ballot measures.

Jenice Tupolo can be reached at [email protected] or @JayTupolo on Twitter.