Men’s soccer team falls at home

Photo credit: Royal T Lee-Castine





Filed under Soccer, Sports

The Chico State men’s soccer team had momentum on its side in the first round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament Nov. 1 but fell 0-1 to Cal State San Bernardino.

The team’s competed on the Wildcats home field, where Chico State held a 6-3 record for the season. The Coyotes and Wildcats battled Sept. 30 at Chico State and saw a different result with the ’Cats winning 2-0.

Chico State entered the game with a five-game win streak and only one loss in its final eight games. The Wildcats were also ranked above San Bernardino, which had a fourth place standing, in their conference.

The Coyotes received six yellow cards and a red card against its head coach in the game. The ’Cats received one red card against junior forward Sasha Peranteau.

The flurry of cards toward the end was a clear sign of each team’s frustration in the game. Both teams played aggressively and were efficient in preventing scoring until the end of the second half.

The Coyotes scored from the low post to take the first lead, with seven minutes remaining in the game. Chico State commanded the ball until the end of the game but was stopped by San Bernadino’s goalkeeper who had seven saves.

The loss ends the Wildcats participation in the CCAA Tournament this season but signifies their efforts of turning around the season to make it that far.

The team may still have a chance at extending its postseason. It will be announced Nov. 7 if the team is chosen to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.