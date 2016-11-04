Chico State wins opening Exhibition

Junior forward Isaiah Ellis dunks during a Chico State scrimmage. Photo credit: Royal T Lee-Castine





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A 57 point win for the Chico State men’s basketball team is only one small indicator of how it will do in the upcoming season.

Currently ranked sixth in the nation, the team played against Future College Nov. 1 in its first exhibition game of the year. The result was a 108-51 victory with every Wildcat on court scoring.

Junior guard Corey Silverstrom lead the team’s scoring with 17 points, three assists and four steals. In his first appearance as a Wildcat, senior guard Michael Bethea Jr. scored 12 points and worked hard in the post to snag four rebounds.

First-year center Justin Briggs played only 17 minutes in the game but pulled down a game-high of 12 boards.

The night marked debuts for Bethea, Briggs, first-year guards Calvin Geraci and Isaiah Brooks, first-year forward Josh Lavergne and first-year center Spencer LaShells. Each provided valuable offensive and defensive efforts coming off the bench and gave the team a more balanced roster.

Brooks scored nine points, had four assists and three rebounds in just 11 minutes.

The team will be on the road for its upcoming game against the University of Arizona Christian in its second exhibition game of the year.

Esther Briggs can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.