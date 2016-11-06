Artist Talk: Chris Sollars’ DAAAM gallery

Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

San Francisco based artist Chris Sollars, opened a new exhibit entitled “DAAAM” in the University Art Gallery on Thursday. Students, staff and community members were invited to listen to Sollars talk about the new exhibit and ask questions. According to the University Art Gallery blog, “DAAAM surveys Sollars’ recent investigations into themes of water and includes a newly commissioned work incorporating the Oroville Dam. What is the relationship between a dam and a river? A dam and a drought?”

Sollars, an Indianapolis native, resides in San Francisco where his work, "revolves around the reclamation and subversion of public space through interventions and performance." (http://www.gf.org/fellows/all-fellows/chris-sollars/) Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Sollars mentions "What is the difference between the water found on that beach and the water in this puddle in the middle of Downtown San Francisco?" Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros You can visit these art pieces at the University Gallery Monday through ­Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros A gentleman examines the outfit worn by Sollars in DAAAM. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

The exhibit will be displayed from Nov. 11 through Dec. 16. The University Art Gallery is located in Arts and Humanities Building 121 and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Elias Denny and Jae Siqueiros can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.