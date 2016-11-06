Artist Talk: Chris Sollars’ DAAAM gallery
November 6, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus, Community
San Francisco based artist Chris Sollars, opened a new exhibit entitled “DAAAM” in the University Art Gallery on Thursday. Students, staff and community members were invited to listen to Sollars talk about the new exhibit and ask questions. According to the University Art Gallery blog, “DAAAM surveys Sollars’ recent investigations into themes of water and includes a newly commissioned work incorporating the Oroville Dam. What is the relationship between a dam and a river? A dam and a drought?”
The exhibit will be displayed from Nov. 11 through Dec. 16. The University Art Gallery is located in Arts and Humanities Building 121 and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
