Get ready to rage with Cherub

Jason Huber (left) and Jordan Kelly

Close

Since the beginning of September, Cherub, the electronic-pop duo from Nashville, TN, has been on a non-stop national tour in support of their recently released album, “Bleed Gold, Piss Excellence.”

On Nov. 9, they are bringing the party to the stage of the Senator Theatre. Literally.

“Expect a rowdy time,” Jordan Kelly and Jason Huber said in a recent phone interview. “We’re ready to rage it with everyone.”

Though it may seem like a cliché when bands mention they are ready to party with the audience and how happy they are to be coming to town, but believe me, the dudes in Cherub are not messing around.

On a Friday afternoon before a show in Portland, the topic of Chico State’s party school reputation has faded over the last years.

Eagerly, their reaction echoes over the speaker: “Well, we need to bring it back!”

“Getting in with the locals and hanging with friends is one of our favorite things to do on tour,” they said.

Long before they were raging on multiple-month tours stopping off at festivals like Glastonbury and Bonnaroo, Kelly and Huber were friends for five years before they began the musical journey that would eventually become Cherub.

Now headlining major cities, Kelly and Huber continue to love being on the road, staying eager for every town and every date.

“It’s been fun playing host (to the other artists),” they said. “Morality had been at an all time high.”

Their viral success began to set in with the release of “Year of The Caprese” in 2014 with the single “Doses and Mimosas” and “Strip to This,” which landed at No. 1 on the Viral Charts.

“Bleed Gold, Piss Excellence” has followed the viral victory of former albums but has begun to map a different route musically. Whereas Kelly and Huber have been touring as a duo over the years, the “Bleed Gold Tour” will incorporate a full band to fully create what is heard on the record.

So get ready to rage with a new side of Cherub at the Senator Theatre on Thurs., Nov. 9 and expect to see them at an after party down the street from your house or apartment. No joke.

“We’re stoked to be coming to town,” Kelly and Huber said.

For more information on tickets visit http://www.jmaxproductions.net/.