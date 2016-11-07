Old Pirate spotted at Whitney Hall

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





Filed under News, Police Blotter

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 7:21 a.m., Nord Avenue



A male was threatening to kill everyone, according to the reporting party. The male is the driver and has someone is the passenger seat. He tried to fight another customer and appears to be under the influence.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 8:55 a.m., Vallombrosa Avenue



The subject was crossing over into the lot and had a red cloth draped over his head. He had a chain attached to a body dragging behind and a crossbow attached to his hip.

Call Type: Person With Knife

Thursday 10 a.m., Big Chico Creek



A male under the bridge was yelling and threatening people with a knife. The subject in possession of butterfly knife who was upset with how his friends treat him.

Call Type: Assault/Battery

Thursday 11:30 a.m., East Eighth Street



The reporting party’s neighbor just beat him up because he thought the reporting party was staring at his girlfriend. He ran into the house across the street.

Call Type: Fight

Thursday 3:29 p.m., Palmetto Avenue



The reporting party has been calling daily. She said she was evicted and has to be out of the house but her landlord won’t let her back inside. The landlord is not letting her in and selling her belongings.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Thursday 7:31 p.m., Cameo Drive



An unknown subject was knocking on the door and yelling and the reporting party. It is unknown what the subject was saying.

Call Type: Cold Rape

Thursday 7:55 p.m., East Eighth Street



The reporting party said she was raped by her ex-boyfriend. The former boyfriend continues to harass her via text, phone calls and keeps showing up at her apartment.

University Police Department

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 6:41 p.m., Meriam Library

Two suspicious subjects wandering around campus were reported. They didn’t appear to be students. One subject was tall and the other bald.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 7:06 p.m., Whitney Hall



There was an older white male wearing a pirate costume checking exterior doors of Whitney hall.