Do you hear a showtune?

Chico State's "The Off-Broadways" group mid performance. Photo credit: Carin Dorghalli

Songs from Broadway’s “Golden Age” were performed by Chico State’s “The Off-Broadways” group in the brand new Zingg Recital Hall on Nov. 6. Many of the students featured have also worked on other school productions, most notably “Into the Woods” and the “Addam’s Family.” Dara Scholz, the director of the performance, played the piano for the students as they had their moments in the spotlight.

Carin Dorghalli can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.