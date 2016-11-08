Do you hear a showtune?
November 8, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Songs from Broadway’s “Golden Age” were performed by Chico State’s “The Off-Broadways” group in the brand new Zingg Recital Hall on Nov. 6. Many of the students featured have also worked on other school productions, most notably “Into the Woods” and the “Addam’s Family.” Dara Scholz, the director of the performance, played the piano for the students as they had their moments in the spotlight.
Carin Dorghalli can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.