Chico State honors veterans

Attendees participate in the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

Students, faculty, and community members gathered to honor veterans Wednesday afternoon.

Chico State has been recognized on the Military Friendly Schools list for 6 years.

“It’s really meaningful to support veterans not only in academia, but within the community,” Larry Langwell, coordinator of Veterans Affairs said.

Langwell discussed duties of Veterans Affairs. They support not only the 200 veterans on campus, but also the 450 dependents connected to veterans. They provide over $7 million in benefits per year.

“Our veteran community is both strong and highly motivated,” President Gayle Hutchinson said.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.