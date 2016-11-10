Rainy night tunes to get cozy to





Arts & Entertainment

Blustery, rainy nights call for a cozy abode, to be swaddled like a baby sloth inside a warm, fuzzy blanket on the couch. Life really couldn’t get any better until the sound of the robotic dissonance of an intense trap song comes on from your neighbor’s house. Now is just not the time for that. For the perfect rainy night inside music, try these albums:

The Creek Drank the Cradle- Iron & Wine





For those unfamiliar, Iron & Wine is an indie, folk-rock composer. His most recognizable songs include “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” and “Such Great Heights” which are romantic, lullaby-reminiscent tunes trademarked by his whispery voice and eloquent lyrics.

The Creek Drank the Cradle is Iron & Wine’s first, home-recorded album and much of the same, though the album has more of a retrospective theme. Despite the often, sad lyrics, the album is beautifully poetic and really tugs at the heartstrings of all listeners:

“Tell me, baby, tell me, do you carry the words around like a key or change. I’ve been thinking lately of a night on the stoop and all that we wouldn’t say”

In addition to the sentimental words, the twangy melodies of the guitar, banjo and harmonica contribute to a bucolic feel that makes the album perfect for the mood setting.

The Flying Club Cup- Beirut





Beirut is also a band in the indie-folk genre with most of their music heavily influenced by Eastern European, baroque-styled sounds. The Flying Club Cup incorporates more French-like sounds while utilizing a menagerie of different instruments like the accordion, French horn, mandolin, violin, euphonium and sometimes, even organ.

What seems like a potential cacophony is actually an unusual and elegant compilation. The album’s orchestral touch makes the listener nostalgic for early twentieth century France, which is also clearly portrayed in the album cover. Their most well known song from the album is titled, “Nantes”, after a small northern French city:

“Well it’s been a long time, long time now since I’ve seen you smile. Nobody raise your voices just another night in Nantes.”

Because the lyrics are so removed from any context, the song seems like a fading memory of time spent in this city and the significance of it. Generally, the album is very well thought out and is a sentimental experience.

Illinoise- Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens is a really interesting composer. Like Beirut, he uses a wide variety of instruments like the xylophone, oboe, banjo, and piano. The tracks in Illinois are so symphonic that it’s surprising to know he played and recorded each instrument separately before combining it all.

Illinoise is a concept album, which means that there is an overarching theme tied together by each song. It’s never easy to define the meaning of another’s work, but Stevens’ personal narratives and thoughts are the first noticeable themes. I would not consider this album to be a solid mood setter as the songs don’t follow a specific, melodious pattern, but it is perfect for a pensive setting.

Cuddle up with someone or by yourself and delve into these less celebrated works of music for the next rainy night inside.

Anisha Brady can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.