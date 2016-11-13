Downtown Chico’s 4th annual boutique crawl

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Four downtown resale shops broke out their best deals for a large crowd of shoppers on Nov. 4. Three Sixty Ecotique, Bootleg, Red Umbrella and newcomers Rouse & Revolt opened their stores on Friday evening with discounts on unique items.
Each shop offered a different style of fashion ranging from urban street wear to vintage western. They also provided various drinks and snacks for customers to enjoy as they perused the racks for some bargains. The event caught the attention of many first-time shoppers, who not only became interested in resale boutiques but couldn’t wait for the next annual crawl.
Three Sixty Ecotique
Everything from the light fixtures to the art on the walls has been re-purposed for the Three Sixty Ecotique. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
Vintage jewelry is displayed on recycled materials at the Three Sixty Ecotique located on Main Street. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
Bootleg
Customers shopping for vintage clothing at Bootleg located on W. 2nd Street. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
Vintage shoes, hats and ties on display in Bootleg. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
Rouse & Revolt
Graffiti lines the walls of recently opened Rouse & Revolt located on Main Street inside the Garden Walk. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
Snapbacks and baseball caps represent the urban, street style that Rouse & Revolt offers. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
Red Umbrella
Red Umbrella Consignment offers antique furniture along with vintage clothing and jewelry. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
Customers peruse the racks under twinkling lights at Red Umbrella Consignment located on Main Street. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell
