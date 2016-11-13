Downtown Chico’s 4th annual boutique crawl

The student news site of California State University, Chico

Boutique Crawl 2015 courtesy of Susan Reed, owner of Bootleg.

Cortneanne Campbell
November 13, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Community

Four downtown resale shops broke out their best deals for a large crowd of shoppers on Nov. 4. Three Sixty Ecotique, Bootleg, Red Umbrella and newcomers Rouse & Revolt opened their stores on Friday evening with discounts on unique items.

Each shop offered a different style of fashion ranging from urban street wear to vintage western. They also provided various drinks and snacks for customers to enjoy as they perused the racks for some bargains. The event caught the attention of many first-time shoppers, who not only became interested in resale boutiques but couldn’t wait for the next annual crawl.

Three Sixty Ecotique

ecotique1.JPG

Everything from the light fixtures to the art on the walls has been re-purposed for the Three Sixty Ecotique. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


ecotique2.JPG

Vintage jewelry is displayed on recycled materials at the Three Sixty Ecotique located on Main Street. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


Bootleg

bootleg2.JPG

Customers shopping for vintage clothing at Bootleg located on W. 2nd Street. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


bootleg1.JPG

Vintage shoes, hats and ties on display in Bootleg. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


Rouse & Revolt

revolt1.JPG

Graffiti lines the walls of recently opened Rouse & Revolt located on Main Street inside the Garden Walk. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


revolt2.JPG

Snapbacks and baseball caps represent the urban, street style that Rouse & Revolt offers. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


Red Umbrella

redumbrella1.JPG

Red Umbrella Consignment offers antique furniture along with vintage clothing and jewelry. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


redumbrella2.JPG

Customers peruse the racks under twinkling lights at Red Umbrella Consignment located on Main Street. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell


Cortneanne Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

