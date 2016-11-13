Downtown Chico’s 4th annual boutique crawl

Boutique Crawl 2015 courtesy of Susan Reed, owner of Bootleg.

Four downtown resale shops broke out their best deals for a large crowd of shoppers on Nov. 4. Three Sixty Ecotique, Bootleg, Red Umbrella and newcomers Rouse & Revolt opened their stores on Friday evening with discounts on unique items.

Each shop offered a different style of fashion ranging from urban street wear to vintage western. They also provided various drinks and snacks for customers to enjoy as they perused the racks for some bargains. The event caught the attention of many first-time shoppers, who not only became interested in resale boutiques but couldn’t wait for the next annual crawl.

Three Sixty Ecotique









Bootleg









Rouse & Revolt











Red Umbrella









Cortneanne Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

