Humans of Chico State

Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Pablo Amaral

Major: Management Informational Systems

Year of Graduation: Spring 2017

“If I would paint my perfect life, I would start with finishing school first most. I think it is a very important thing to myself and mostly my mother to do. Next, I would find a career that I am passionate about and enjoy doing. Perusing a career in IT is something that I have been wanting to do for my whole college career. So finding a good job in that field is something I would love to do! Most importantly, I would want to move back to my home in the Bay Area. That way I could be close to my mother, friends, and loved ones.”

Franky Renteria can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.