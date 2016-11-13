Humans of Chico State
November 13, 2016
Pablo Amaral
Major: Management Informational Systems
Year of Graduation: Spring 2017
“If I would paint my perfect life, I would start with finishing school first most. I think it is a very important thing to myself and mostly my mother to do. Next, I would find a career that I am passionate about and enjoy doing. Perusing a career in IT is something that I have been wanting to do for my whole college career. So finding a good job in that field is something I would love to do! Most importantly, I would want to move back to my home in the Bay Area. That way I could be close to my mother, friends, and loved ones.”
