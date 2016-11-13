Men’s basketball loses first game

Junior Isaiah Ellis dunks the ball over his opponent in a game. Photo credit: Jacob Auby





The Chico State men’s basketball team found its first loss of the season Nov. 12 against fourth-ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school Biola.

The loss marked the Wildcats first against a non-NCAA Division I or II team in 19 games since head coach Greg Clink took over the team.

Despite losing the game 58-59, the team had several highlights. First-year center Justin Briggs continued to remain perfect from the field, making 11 straight field goals in his last two games.

Briggs was not alone in his record night, as junior forward Isaiah Ellis scored four three-pointers in the game, despite having only two in the last two seasons.

Senior forward Michael Bethea Jr. had his highest scoring game since becoming a Wildcat, with 15 points, 12 coming on three-point attempts.

Although the Wildcats had successful moments in the game, the overall shooting of the team led to their downfall.

Chico State shot 40 percent in the game and went 9-30 from three-point range, choosing to rely on its perimeter game rather than drive to the paint to score. Biola also had a poor performance outside of the arc, with just 2-10, but made up ground with its free throw shooting.

The Wildcats made 5-12 free throws but were outmatched by Biola who shot 13-17. The lack of points in the post and plays in the paint prevented Chico State from drawing fouls to get to the charity stripe.

Key Players:

Isaiah Ellis

12 Points

3 Rebounds

3 Assists

1 Steal

Justin Briggs

11 Points

6 Rebounds

1 Block

Michael Bethea Jr.

15 Points

1 Rebound

Chico State returns to the court Nov. 16 against Dominican University in the third game of the Concordia University-Irvine Tournament.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or @KentaMcAfee on Twitter.