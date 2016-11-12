Volleyball ends with best record in a decade

Junior defensive specialist Triston Thompson saves the ball during a Wildcat home game. Photo credit: Jovanna Garcia





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A 3-1 win Nov. 12 against the Cal State L.A. Golden Eagles capped off the season for the Chico State volleyball team.

After posting a 21-6 season record and a 15-3 conference record, the team is advancing as the No. 1 seed in the CCAA Championship tournament. The team ended its season with its most successful record in the last decade.

Senior setter Torey Thompson was critical this season in leading the team to its wins and posted her 1,000 assists this season in the game against Cal State L.A. Thompson became just the third Wildcat to earn over 4,000 assists earlier this season and averaged 10.9 assists per set this year.

With her performance in the game, Thompson earned a career 4,444 assists to move past former Wildcat setter Erica Brick and into second place on the Wildcats’ career assist list.

Chico State was able to overcome the Golden Eagles despite committing three additional errors in the game. The Wildcats dominated on offense with 57 kills, while Cal State L.A. picked up just 38.

First-year outside hitter Camryn Rocha led the team’s offense with 15 kills and two aces. Rocha averaged three kills per set this season and had 279 total kills.

Along with Rocha, first-year outside hitter Kim Wright assisted in leading the team to its win against the Golden Eagles by snagging her 250th kill and 36th ace of the season. Wright finished with 13 kills and 2 aces in the game.

Key Players:

Camryn Rocha

15 Kills

1 Assist

2 Aces

7 Digs

Torey Thompson

8 Kills

46 Assists

8 Digs

Chico State returns to the court on Nov. 17 against Cal State Dominguez Hills in the first round of the CCAA Championship Tournament.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.