Volleyball clinches North Division Title

First-year outside hitter Kim Wright hits the ball during a Wildcat home game. Photo credit: Jovanna Garcia





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

A comeback win Nov. 11 against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros clinched the California Collegiate Athletic Association North Division title.

The win also marked the fourth time in 14 years that head coach Cody Hein has reached the 20-win mark in a single season. Chico State currently holds a 20-6 overall season record and a 15-3 conference record, leading it to the top of its conference.

Second place Sonoma State had the opportunity to claim the North Division title from Chico State, but fell in its latest game to Cal State San Bernardino. With no one to contest them, the Wildcats remain the champions of the CCAA, despite having one remaining game in their season.

Chico State trailed 1-2 in the game, but a season-high 21 kills by junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano led the team to a 3-2 win. Mediano has been the leader in kills for the team this season, with 335.

Senior setter Torey Thompson assisted on all but seven kills in the game to help lift her team over the Toros. Thompson was a valuable scorer, with two aces and four kills in the game.

The game was decided by errors, as Chico State lost both sets where its errors outranked the Toros. The Wildcats committed 24 errors in the game while Cal State Dominguez Hills had 28.

Key Players:

Olivia Mediano



21 Kills

1 Ace

1 Block

8 Digs

Torey Thompson

4 Kills

49 Assists

1 Block

8 Digs

Ashton Kershner

11 Kills

1 Assist

6 Blocks

Chico State returns to the court in its final game against Cal State L.A. Nov. 12 on the Golden Eagles home court.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter,