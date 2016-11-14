Women’s basketball team rallies against Notre Dame

Sophomore forward McKena Barker contests a shot during a Wildcat home game. Photo credit: Jordan Olesen





Filed under Basketball, Sports

The Chico State women’s basketball team rallied behind the incredible play of sophomore forward Natalie Valenzuela Nov. 12 to pull off a 59-44 win against Notre Dame University.

Valenzuela posted double-digit scoring numbers for the second consecutive game, along with five rebounds and four blocks. Valenzuela scored 19 points in 31 minutes to lead the team’s offense.

Notre Dame University shot only 22 percent from the field in the game and continued trying to catch up by making three-pointers. With only four of 26 attempts sinking for Notre Dame, Chico State had an easy time staying in the lead.

Every person on the Chico State roster struggled to handle the ball, as each Wildcat had at least one turnover in the game. The team racked up 25 turnovers, while Notre Dame had 16.

Notre Dame was unable to take advantage of the extra possessions and was outmatched on the glass, as Chico State picked up six more rebounds than its opponent.

Junior guard Whitney Branham helped keep the team in the lead with 12 points and four rebounds. Branham also collected two steals and made two important assists during the game.

Key Players:

Natalie Valenzuela

19 Points

5 Rebounds

2 Assists

4 Blocks

2 Steals

Whitney Branham

12 Points

4 Rebounds

2 Assists

2 Steals

Chico State returns to the court Nov. 16 against Holy Names University in the final round of the PACWEST Challenge.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.